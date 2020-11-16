Norazo are ready to cock and shoot 'Bbang!' in next comical teaser image

Norazo will be coming for all the bread-lovers out their with their brand new digital single, "Bbang"!

In their latest comeback teaser image, the two Norazo members parody a scene from a classic Western film, except armed with all the breads of the world! Starting with a bread vest, to bread arm bands, bread pistols, as well as Jobin's baguette hairstyle, Norazo make it clear what the theme and title of their new song is.

Be ready for a some extreme laughs and visuals when Norazo return with "Bbang", on November 19 at 6 PM KST!

