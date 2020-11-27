N.Flying's Jaehyun casted for Japanese drama "On the Day You and the World Ends"





N.Flying member Jaehyun has been casted to appear on Japanese drama ‘On the Day You and the World Ends’ (lit. trans.)!

On November 27, Japan broadcast station Nihon TV revealed that Jaehyun will be appearing on ‘On the Day You and the World Ends’, a drama that is co-produced by Niton TV and Hulu. The drama depicts a story about a car mechanic, Hibiki, who escapes a tunnel accident in 4 days, struggling to find his lover Kurumi. The main character of the drama will be portrayed by popular actors Ryoma Takeuchi and Ayami Nakajo.

Jaehyun plays the roles of Yoon Min Joon, a survivor of the incident who lives with Hibiki. Yoon Min Joon is said to be a young Korean character who is quiet but kind-hearted.

Earlier this October, Jaehyun announced that he will be taking a break from N.Flying’s activities to focus on his activities in Japan.

The first season of ‘On the Day You and the World Ends’ will air on Nihon TV this coming January. The second season will be subsequently revealed through Hulu in March.