Comedian Kim Soo Young shares his dramatic weight loss of 44kgs (~97lbs) on Cultwo Show

Comedian Kim Soo Young shared his dramatic weight loss of 44kgs (~97lbs) on 'Cultwo Show'.
On the November 27th episode of SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show', comedian Cho Yoon Ho and Kim Soo Young made a guest appearance. DJ Kim Tae Gyun asked Kim Soo Young how much weight he has lost so far. Kim Soo Young said, "I've been working out and am on a strict diet, losing 44kgs so far. I actually lost 56kgs(~123lbs) from my heaviest weight of 164kg. But I gained some of it back during the journey."
He had everyone burst out laughing by saying, "I'm a huge fan of working out so I really exercised hard. Well, and my reduced income has positively affected my weight by preventing overeating."
He also shared his goal weight is 80kg, while his current weight is 108kg.
Log in to comment