Comedian Kim Soo Young shares his dramatic weight loss of 44kgs (~97lbs) on Cultwo Show

Comedian Kim Soo Young shared his dramatic weight loss of 44kgs (~97lbs) on 'Cultwo Show'.



On the November 27th episode of SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show', comedian Cho Yoon Ho and Kim Soo Young made a guest appearance. DJ Kim Tae Gyun asked Kim Soo Young how much weight he has lost so far. Kim Soo Young said, "I've been working out and am on a strict diet, losing 44kgs so far. I actually lost 56kgs(~123lbs) from my heaviest weight of 164kg. But I gained some of it back during the journey."

He had everyone burst out laughing by saying, "I'm a huge fan of working out so I really exercised hard. Well, and my reduced income has positively affected my weight by preventing overeating."







He also shared his goal weight is 80kg, while his current weight is 108kg.







