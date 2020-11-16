2

3

News
Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

Nature's Kim So Hee cast in the female leading role of 'Bubble Up'

AKP STAFF

Nature's Kim So Hee has been cast in webdrama 'Bubble Up'.

She will be playing On Ha Young in the webdrama, a 19-year-old rookie employee in 'Bubble TV's communication team. The drama is about a girl who decided to start in society at 19 instead of attending college.

SF9's Youngbin has also been cast in the drama. Although his role is still unconfirmed, it is most likely that he will be playing in the leading male role opposite Kim So Hee. 

The drama is scheduled to air early next year.

  1. Nature
  2. So Hee (Kim So Hee)
