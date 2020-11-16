Dongwoo and Sungyeol make a special appearance at Sunggyu's solo concert

INFINITE's Sunggyu had incredibly special guests at his first solo online concert.

He held 'The Day' on the 15th at 3PM KST. It was aired through Seezn, OllehTV, and MMT Live. He started with "Daydream", a song from his 2nd mini-album '27'. He performed songs such as "I Need You", "Stay", "Gotta Be You", as well as the acoustic version of "Nothing's Over", and the first stage of his newest song "ROOM".

Even more specially, Dongwoo and Sungyeol came to support him as surprise guests. Both had just been discharged from the army - Sungyeol on October 4th, and Dongwoo just yesterday on November 15th.

Check out the photos below.