Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SF9's Youngbin rumored to be cast in webdrama 'Bubble Up'

SF9's Youngbin has been cast in a webdrama.

While not confirmed by the label or the drama producers yet, photos of the SF9 leader at the drama script reading has been leaked online. Earlier yesterday, Youngbin had told fans that he could not reveal what he was doing, but that he needed a confidence booster from his fans and that his schedule would probably be revealed later.

It's unclear what role Youngbin has in the webdrama, but it seems to be titled 'Bubble Up'. He could be a cameo or in one of the bigger roles. It looks like Kim So Hee from Nature is also cast in the webdrama. This makes him the 5th SF9 member to be cast in an acting role, after RowoonChaniHwiyoung, and Inseong.

Stay tuned for more on 'Bubble Up'.

