Jo Kwon receives commendation on 'World Diabetes Day'

Jo Kwon was awarded for his efforts in helping the fight against diabetes.

The World Health Organization and the International Diabetes Federation had declared November 14th as 'World Diabetes Day' to help increase awareness and support for those suffering from diabetes. Jo Kwon was commended for his efforts in his continuous efforts to help diabetics and to increase awareness about the illness.

He had previously participated in an online campaign to help correct misinformation about diabetes and to spread correct information.