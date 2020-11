EXO's Kai will be having a live countdown to his solo debut.

He'll be releasing his first mini-album 'KAI' on November 30th at 6PM KST. Before that, he's holding 'KAI: The Opening Live' starting from 5PM KST on the same day. He'll be introducing his title song "Mmmh" and also the other tracks on the album, and also talk about stories he had while preparing for his upcoming album.

Make sure to tune into his 'V Live' broadcast at 5PM KST on the 30th.