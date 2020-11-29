Momoland's agency announces Nancy's COVID-19 has returned negative; will resume activities

Momoland's Nancy has received the results of her COVID-19 test.



On November 29 KST, her agency MLD Entertainment revealed that they were informed Nancy's results indicated she did not have the virus. Due to this, the idol will be resuming her activities promoting with the rest of Momoland starting on November 30.





The statement comes roughly a day after the agency had announced that Nancy had been tested for COVID-19 and was temporarily quarantining after it was indicated she and a confirmed case were at the same place at the same time. While quarantining, she was unable to participate in her scheduled November 29 apperance on MBC's 'Show! Music Core.'