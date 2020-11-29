BTS wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from NCT, CNBLUE, Stray Kids, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Lucy made their comeback with "Snooze," CNBLUE returned with "Then, Now and Forever," UP10TION came back with "Destiny," NCT returned with both "90's Love" and "Work It," and Woo!ah! came back with "Bad Girl."



As for the winner, the nominees were Lim Chang Jung's "Love Should Not Be Harsh on You," Jang Bum Joon's "Can't Sleep," and BTS's "Life Goes On." In the end, BTS won with the single "Life Goes On."



Meanwhile, other artists who performed included Natty, Norazo, DRIPPIN, BAE173, Bling Bling, BTOB 4U, STAYC, Stray Kids, AKMU, aespa, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), COOING, and TREASURE.





Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: NCT

COMEBACK: CNBLUE

Stray Kids

aespa

TREASURE