Members from a "popular" idol group were found to have illegally gambled in Korea

Last September, members of a "popular" idol group were reported to be under police investigation for gambling overseas. Recently, one of them was found to have accessed illegal gambling sites and even gambled online.



Such gambling sites are operated uses the 'Avatar' method, in which individuals will gamble on behalf of the internet gamblers. It was revealed thousands of people, including actors and gang members, had illegally used this site.





Two members of a Korean idol group that's popular in Japan were questioned by police last September for allegedly gambling away millions of Korean won in the Philippines. It was revealed through a police investigation that one of the members even gambled in Korea using the online gambling method.







The online gambling site used a method in which a gambling table in a Philippine casino is streamed live over the internet where a local will play on behalf of the gambler living in Korea. They will designate a person, namely an 'avatar', so that the individual living in Korea can control all the betting through the avatar.



Thousands of people flocked to this remote gambling site because this allowed them to stay in Korea without having to spend money on airfare to travel overseas. It has been revealed that names of idol group members, famous actors, and even gang members were included in the users of the online gambling site that has been operating for four years.



Police revealed that all four of the site's operators were Korean. They attracted Korean users to the site but had the servers located overseas. It was also confirmed that they used fake bank accounts to avoid being tracked.



Among the users, the idol group member gambled a total of 50 million KRW (~45,193 USD) in the Philippines and through this website.

The police are investigating further to see if there are more celebrities who have used an alias to hide their name to gamble on the website.

