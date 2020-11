The upcoming December issue of 'GQ Korea' has revealed its selection of the '2020 Woman & Men of the Year'!

This year, singer IU was chosen as 'GQ Korea's '2020 Woman of the Year' along with Rain, Lee Dong Wook, Henry, and Crush who were all selected as the '2020 Men of the Year'!

Check out the 5 different special covers of 'GQ Korea's December edition, highlighting the achievements of this year's '2020 Woman' and '2020 Men'!