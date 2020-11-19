38

20

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Popular Twitch streamer 39daph feuds with fans after calling BLACKPINK 'EDM Trash'

AKP STAFF

A Twitch streamer named 39daph is currently involved in a feud with fans of BLACKPINK, known as Blinks. 

During a recent Twitch stream, 39daph garnered controversy for her comments,


"Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash shit over and over and people are like 'Oh my God, they're so beautiful, they're so great, look at them!' Yeah they're really popular, but quality wise, they're not great."

After the comment garnered attention, an "army of bloodthirsty BLACKPINK stans have been spamming her with hateful messages," according to Sportskeeda

The Twitch streamer has since further responded to fans' attacks with comments like:

Meanwhile, 39daph aka Daphne is a popular Twitch streamer with around 678K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

  1. BLACKPINK
71 13,263 Share 66% Upvoted

18

dancingbella232,368 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

why are you writing articles like this? just ignore. It's her personal opinion so we can disagree but whatever

Share

3 more replies

12

Anna_2158 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

...but is she wrong? I mean-

Really?

Fans are way to defensive (for no legit reason). BTS fans had their moment, TWICE fans had their moment, now BP fans😑

We get it, diehard fans can't accept the fact that someone has a different opinion compared to theirs. But it's completely possible without being "jealous" or "wanting clout". That Twitch streamer honestly sounds like she doesn't care and I don't blame her. Who would? She's entitled to her opinion, now can we just move on?

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND