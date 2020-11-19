Popular Twitch streamer 39daph feuds with fans after calling BLACKPINK 'EDM Trash'

A Twitch streamer named 39daph is currently involved in a feud with fans of BLACKPINK, known as Blinks.

During a recent Twitch stream, 39daph garnered controversy for her comments,





"Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash shit over and over and people are like 'Oh my God, they're so beautiful, they're so great, look at them!' Yeah they're really popular, but quality wise, they're not great."

After the comment garnered attention, an "army of bloodthirsty BLACKPINK stans have been spamming her with hateful messages," according to Sportskeeda.

for everyone wondering ❤️ no this wasnt out of no where ... sounds like jealousy of bp success 😔 pic.twitter.com/5DIU6uKyHc — j 🦧 K开I (@myeondilf) November 18, 2020

The Twitch streamer has since further responded to fans' attacks with comments like:

you’re entitled to your own opinion on music idk why people are attacking you so intensely and reaching about jealousy or clout like how is that evident in anything you’ve said... — yoojin 🌱 (@yoojpls) November 18, 2020

that daphne girl surely has no job, she def sounds salty of what blackpink has — maria⁷⁺⁴ (@ymrosiez) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, 39daph aka Daphne is a popular Twitch streamer with around 678K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.