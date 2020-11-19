Popular Twitch streamer 39daph feuds with fans after calling BLACKPINK 'EDM Trash'

A Twitch streamer named 39daph is currently involved in a feud with fans of BLACKPINK, known as Blinks.
During a recent Twitch stream, 39daph garnered controversy for her comments,
"Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash shit over and over and people are like 'Oh my God, they're so beautiful, they're so great, look at them!' Yeah they're really popular, but quality wise, they're not great."
After the comment garnered attention, an "army of bloodthirsty BLACKPINK stans have been spamming her with hateful messages," according to Sportskeeda.
The Twitch streamer has since further responded to fans' attacks with comments like:
Meanwhile, 39daph aka Daphne is a popular Twitch streamer with around 678K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.
Log in to comment