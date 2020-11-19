Jang Bum Joon & DAY6 Even of Day to perform during 'MMA WEEK' for the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'

On November 20, the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' revealed that Jang Bum Joon and DAY6 Even of Day will be joining the first ever 'MMA WEEK' this year!

Jang Bum Joon and DAY6 Even of Day are expected to greet music lovers during 'MMA WEEK' through special and personal performances and contents. First, Jang Bum Joon's segment will be titled 'Tiny Room LIVE' featuring an intimate and sentimental live music broadcast. Next, DAY6 Even of Day also plan on delivering live performances from their own unique space, exciting fans for the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'.

Meanwhile, 'MMA WEEK' of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' takes place from December 2-5 with the theme, 'Stay Closer To Music'. For full details on the event, visit Melon's official website.