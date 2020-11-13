In light of Hong Jin Young's plagiarism controversy, Chosun University states they will cancel her degree if the plagiarism is proven true

Recently, it has been reported that Chosun University has started an investigation into if Hong Jin Young's master's and doctoral dissertation has been plagiarized.

According to Yonhap News reports on November 13, the Graduate School Committee of Chosun University asked the Research Misconduct Committee under the institute of Research and Ethic to investigate whether Hong Jin Young's thesis falls under plagiarism.

Chosun University stated, "Hong Jin Young denied the allegations of plagiarism and stated she will return her degree. Therefore, we have decided to take steps to determine whether she plagiarized or not."





The university continued to state, "The school officials and alumni are also upset as Hong Jin Young, who is embroiled in allegations of plagiarism, mentioned to return the degrees that are not even in the school system. A conclusion will be reached by the end of the year."

Chosun University decided to cancel Hong Jin Young's degree if the plagiarism on her dissertation is confirmed.

Recently, the controversy over Hong Jin Young's master's thesis rose when it was confirmed that 74% of her dissertation was plagiarized. In response, Hong Jin Young denied the allegations. However, a former professor of Hong Jin Young at Chosun University claimed that 99% of her thesis paper was plagiarized.

In the end, Hong Jin Young stated she will return her masters and doctorate degrees, saying, "this is something I must be responsible for."