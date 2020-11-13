Go Young Wook who was convicted of sexually assaulting three minors is not allowed to use his social media accounts

Former Roo'ra member Go Young Wook has lost the chance to communicate with the world.



On November 13, Go Young Wook's Instagram shows the message, "We apologize, the page is not available." With this message, Go Young Wook's photos and posts can no longer be seen.



Just a day before on November 12, Go Young Wook made an Instagram account saying he wants to connect with the world again through social media. However, his account was shut down after a day. It was reported that Go Young Wook didn't deactivate the account himself.



If the account is deactivated without the consent of the owner of Instagram, it can be assumed that another user reported the account.



According to Instagram, individuals can use the built-in reporting function to report users who do not follow the proper guidelines and post inappropriate posts and comments. Users who do not follow community guidelines or breach the terms of use can also be removed.



Instagram also states, "Convicted sex offenders cannot use Instagram. If you find an account that appears to belong to a convicted sex offender, please report the account." Instagram also explains to include the link to the list of sex offenders across the country, links to online news articles, and court documents that can be included in the report.



If the report cannot include a link, they asked for a local law enforcement official to contact Instagram directly. Instagram states they will take proper action according to the report. Instagram can immediately deactivate an account if the user is a confirmed sex offender.



Instagram also states, "Instagram is not a space to advocate or support hostile groups such as terrorist groups, criminal organizations, etc. Also, sex-related services, selling or purchasing weapons, illegal drugs, prescription drugs, liquor, or tobacco products between individuals are also prohibited."







Go Young Wook has a record of sex crime against minors. He was sentenced to prison and ordered to wear an electronic anklet. Nevertheless, he said on his Twitter account on November 12th, that he will start an Instagram account to share and connect with the world again.



He made his first post on Instagram with a photo of himself explaining he had been disconnected from the world for nine years. He announced that he wants to make a comeback to society.



Meanwhile, Go Young Wook was arrested and indicted on charges of sexually assaulting and forcibly molesting three minors in his officetel and car from July 2010 to December last year. The Supreme Court upheld a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence in December 2013. The court also issued an order to disclose personal information for five years and location tracking electronic devices (electronic anklets) for three years. Later in July 2015, he was released from Seoul Southern Prison wearing an electronic anklet. The period of wearing electronic anklets expired in July 2018.



