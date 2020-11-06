Hong Jin Young's alleged former professor publicly states her masters and PhD theses were plagiarized

Hong Jin Young's alleged former professor has publicly stated the trot singer's master's and doctoral theses were plagiarized.



Following allegations Hong Jin Young had plagiarized her master's thesis and her label's denial of the allegations, her alleged former Chosun University professor 'A' has come out with his side. On November 6, 'A' told the Kukmin Ilbo newspaper, "I'm ashamed. I'd like to come out with this now considering my conscience. There was an article that said Hong Jin Young's master's thesis plagiarism rate is 74%, but it's actually 99%. I have rarely seen Hong Jin Young at school. Both her master's and doctoral papers are fake."



He continued, "Considering Hong Jin Young's experience in giving credits for all courses, including her undergraduate, master's, and doctorate degrees, the papers can all be seen as plagiarized. There's also no denying that Hong's father was a professor at the same school. Hong said she faithfully participated in attending class, but I don't remember seeing her at school much. At least in my class. She was promoting as a singer at the same time, so how could she even come to Gwangju often."



Hong Jing Young's alleged former professor also expressed, "It's not the first time that Hong's paper has been questioned," adding that there were bigger issues with the singer's doctoral thesis than her master's thesis. He concluded, "I thought that all of Hong Jin Young's papers shouldn't be approved, but they passed screening. I hope the truth will come out now. Please make it clear."



