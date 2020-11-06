5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

TWICE win #1 + Performances from November 6th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, MAMAMOO came back with "AYA", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Love Killa", AB6IX returned with "Salute", SECRET NUMBER made their comeback with "Got That Boom", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Gotcha", DKB came back with "Work Hard", and NTX returned with "Magic Shoes".

As for the winners, TXT and TWICE were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "I Can't Stop Me". Congratulations to TWICE!

Performers also included TWICETXTCIXP1HarmonyBlack SwanLOONAPentagonVERIVERY, and WEi.

Check out the performances below!

