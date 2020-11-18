Han So Hwee radiates her captivating beauty in a pictorial with STONEHENgE jewelry

Korean jewelry brand STONEHENgE unveiled the video and pictorial of actress Han So Hwee as they launch the "Beautiful Moments" campaign, which symbolizes the beautiful moments shared by all women.

In the pictorial, Han So Hwee exuded a fresh and lovely charm. She perfected the distinctive innocent and clean image as she showed off the various jewelry from the brand.

Wearing a white blouse that reveals her shoulder line, Han So Hwee displayed an elegant aura with her sultry bangs naturally falling on her face. The pictorial showing the beige off-the-shoulder sweater allows her to show off her mature and feminine side to her beauty.

Meanwhile, STONEHENgE also revealed the video of Han So Hwee on their official homepage and Instagram page.

Also, Jessi was also chosen as a model alongside Han So Hwee as the two plans to show contrasting charms during the campaign.