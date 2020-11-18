18

Posted by haydn-an 38 minutes ago

Psy catches Dawn being a "True lover" as he diligently takes photos of HyunA

Recently, Psy uploaded a cute video of Dawn and HyunA on his Instagram.

Psy posted the video with the caption, "You are great, Kim Hyo Jong (Dawn) True lover." Then he tagged HyunA and Dawn, saying, "Every HyunA by Dawn."



In the video, Dawn is seen taking photos of HyunA, who is posing in front of the white floor-to-ceiling curtains.

Psy quietly began recording to two in secret. When HyunA realized she was being filmed, she yelled out and was embarrassed. When Psy turned his camera to Dawn, who was diligently taking photos, Dawn stated, "I have to diligently take photos, hyung."


Then Dawn went back to zealously capturing every moment of Hyun A through his cellphone.

Meanwhile, HyunA and Dawn began dating back in 2018 and continue to grow their love.

LittleSukie4,833 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Bruh, I love them but their fashion sense gives me chills, not the good ones.

itsymoo318 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

thats so cute

Share

