Park Ji Hoon drops 'Midnight' for 'Love Revolution' OST

Park Ji Hoon has dropped "Midnight" for the 'Love Revolution' OST.



The music video above follows Gong Ju Young (played by Park Ji Hoon) as he falls for Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby) at first sight. "Midnight" is about realizing your feelings for someone as thoughts of them come to you around midnight.



Listen to Park Ji Hoon's "Midnight" above! Have you been keeping up with 'Love Revolution'?