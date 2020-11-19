1

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej 49 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon drops 'Midnight' for 'Love Revolution' OST

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon has dropped "Midnight" for the 'Love Revolution' OST.

The music video above follows Gong Ju Young (played by Park Ji Hoon) as he falls for Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby) at first sight. "Midnight" is about realizing your feelings for someone as thoughts of them come to you around midnight.

Listen to Park Ji Hoon's "Midnight" above! Have you been keeping up with 'Love Revolution'? 

  1. Park Ji Hoon
  2. MIDNIGHT
  3. LOVE-REVOLUTION
0 651 Share 100% Upvoted
Kang So Ra
Kang So Ra is expecting her first child
5 hours ago   6   34,769

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND