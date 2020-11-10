GFriend's Eunha to rest for 3 days due to corneal inflammation

GFriend's Eunha will be resting for 3 days due to corneal inflammation.



Her label Source Music previously explained Eunha is promoting with an eyepatch due to a corneal inflammation. On November 10, the label stated, "Eunha felt pain while preparing for the media showcase on Monday, November 9, and after she finished her schedule, she went to get an examination at a hospital. As a result, she was diagnosed with keratitis, and according to the doctor's recommendation to have enough rest so that the condition doesn't get worse, she will focus on recovery for 3 days starting today."



Source Music continued, "In order for Eunha to healthily recover, GFriend's schedules will be carried out with only 5 members excluding Eunha for 3 days, and we'll decide her participation in the schedule after she receives treatment again."



Stay tuned for updates on Eunha's condition.

