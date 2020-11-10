'Nobody Knows' actor Ryu Deok Hwan's fiancee revealed as famous shopping mall model Jeon Soo Rin

'Nobody Knows' actor Ryu Deok Hwan's (33) fiancee has been revealed as famous shopping mall model Jeon Soo Rin (31).



Ryu Deok Hwan revealed earlier this year he would be marrying his girlfriend of 7 years, and her identity has now been revealed. According to reports on November 10, Jeon Soo Rin is a rising star among women as the model for the popular shopping mall FromBeginning. She's also recently become the CEO and director of fashion miscellaneous goods brand Minute Music.



The actor did not disclose any personal information when he announced his upcoming marriage, and though Jeon Soo Rin is a known figure, she reportedly wanted to marry quietly and privately. The two were originally scheduled to hold a wedding ceremony in October, but they've postponed the ceremony until early next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Congratulations to the couple once again!

