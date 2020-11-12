9

News
Posted by GhostWriter 1 hour ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 1 to November 7

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 1 to November 7 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 33,337,731 Points

2. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 30,160,937 Points

3. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You" - 29,343,235 Points

4. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 27,853,986 Points

5. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 24,461,791 Points

6. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 23,988,339 Points

7. Lim Young Woong - "HERO" - 21,969,540 Points

8. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 19,332,565 Points

9. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 19,258,432 Points

10. TWICE - "I CAN'T STOP ME" - 18,660,830 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. MONSTA X - 'Fatal Love'

2. MAMAMOO - 'TRAVEL'

3. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM'

4. Song Min Ho - 'TAKE'

5. AB6IX - 'SALUTE'

6. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1 - The 2nd Album'

7. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 2 - The 2nd Album (Kit Ver.)'

8. Seventeen - '; [Semicolon]'

9. Park Ji Hyun - 'MESSAGE'

10. TWICE - 'Eyes Wide Open'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"


4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

7. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

10. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You"


Source: Gaon

Yaaas!

Blackpink In Your Area 🔥


.: Congratulations for all the artist on this list! You guys work hard!

I'm so happy to see Mino on this list. Congrat boy🥳💙😭

