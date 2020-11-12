What netizens are saying about Kim Hyun Joong winning the long 5-year legal battle against his ex-girlfriend

Recently, it has been reported that singer Kim Hyun Joong has won the five-year-long legal battle against his ex-girlfriend.

Kim Hyun Joong's Ex-girlfriend, Choi, was ordered to pay approximately 90,000 USD for damages for violation of the mediation contract and defamation. The case began in April of 2015 when Choi filed a lawsuit against Kim Hyun Joong, seeking 1.6 billion KRW. The controversial incident heightened when Choi held an interview with a media outlet around that time.



Choi claimed that she had a miscarriage because she was physically abused by Kim Hyun Joong when she was pregnant in May of 2014. However, Kim Hyun Joong filed a lawsuit for defamation claiming Choi's allegations were false.



During the first and second civil trial, the court sentenced Choi to pay 100 million KRW to Kim Hyun Joong.



The court stated, "In light of the evidence shown in the litigation records, Choi's claims were proven to be false, and she had did not miscarry due to Kim's assault."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Choi did give birth to Kim Hyun Joong's son in September of 2015 while the lawsuit took place. It has been reported that Choi is currently raising the child on her own, while Kim Hyun Joong is forbidden to see his child.



Netizens' Commented:

"Lol, she ruined his image, and she just needs to pay 100 million KRW. That's very little compared to Kim Hyun Joong's fame she ruined. 1 billion isn't enough."

"His life was ruined after meeting a bad woman. What use is it that he wins now? Everyone thinks what that woman said is the truth."

"She should pay for the five years that Kim Hyun Joong lost and his fame. That 100 million KRW is the price for defamation of an ordinary person."

"Who is going to take responsibility for his life? He was the top celebrity when this happened."

"This woman is so wicked, she definitely approached him with ill intent."

"I can't believe they were fighting until now."

"I mean the woman did give birth to his child."

