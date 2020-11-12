V.O.S member Park Ji Heon reveals his transformation from flab to fab

Recently V.O.S member Park Ji Heon updated fans on his diet and exercise progress.



On November 12 KST, Park Ji Heon uploaded photos on his Instagram stating that he had done a body check after a month. He stated there wasn't much difference but he gained around 500 grams (1.1 lbs) in weight.



He continued to state "I think I got used to this so I think I can keep this up for twenty years like Kim Jong Kook. But, twenty years from now, I'll be over sixty years old."



In the photos Park Ji Heon uploaded, he is seen with no shirt and showing off his chiseled muscular body. The singer's abs stand out as it caught the attention of netizens.



Park Ji Heon started his diet in May of this year. He stated he had gained too much belly fat so he had to control his diet and steadily exercise.



Meanwhile, Park Ji Heon is known as being the father to six children and a member of the Korean singing group V.O.S.