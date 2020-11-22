Former EXO member Tao confesses romantic love for a Korean female artist whom netizens believe is IU

Former EXO member Tao has made a public love confession.

On November 21, Tao took to his Weibo and interacted with his fans through a video livestream. During the livestream, Tao referred to his "love" for a certain Korean artist, whom netizens believe to be IU. He said, "I have a girl that I really like. I've sent her a DM, but there's no answer."

"If this becomes a hot topic tomorrow, then I hope that that person will also find out that I love you a lot. If that person likes me back, I can reveal everything in a heartbeat," he continued.

Although Tao has not revealed the exact name of this Korean singer, netizens are claiming that she is IU, based on a photo that he had uploaded. On his Weibo, Tao had uploaded a photo of IU, then proceeded to edit the post. Furthermore, IU is one of the only three accounts that Tao follows on Instagram, with the others being part of his company label L.Tao Entertainment.





After his livestream, Tao overtly stated that his love is "not a fan's love but real love," and that others should not fuss over it if they "cannot understand." To some comments that derided his statements, he said, "You are the worst."

On the other hand, netizens who saw this confession reacted with comments such as, "What??", "Um, so what does he want us to do about it?", "Does he have delirium?", "Even if a celebrity that has a good image did that that would not be acceptable", "Um, this might make IU uncomfortable, so idk.........", "I don't think this is very respectful towards IU", "Is he considering marriage?".

Meanwhile, some reactions on Twitter include:

tao cursing at the place and then seeing IU ig posts pic.twitter.com/AGCSEe2vQv — golden adonis (CPOP) (@QingdaoZta0) November 19, 2020

Lol Tao😅, he followed IU on April this yr then unfollowed everyone on his following in July and now he's following IU again She's among the 3 of his following currently on instagram,even like her 2 latest posts.🤣 pic.twitter.com/zaf2L9UcgU — 아이유isLOVE! 💜 (@LizAlberio) November 19, 2020