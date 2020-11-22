55

17

News
Posted by KayRosa 2 hours ago

Fans say the song 'Dis-ease' is one of the most meaningful tracks from BTS's latest album

AKP STAFF

Fans and netizens are discussing the track "Dis-ease" from BTS's latest album.

On a community forum, a netizen made a post titled 'The song that seems to attract the most attention from BTS's new album'. The song was "Dis-ease", the sixth track from their latest album 'BE'. With the music and lyrics mainly written by J-Hope, the song talks about the meaning of both "disease" and "without (dis-) ease". 

According to the fan, the lyrics refer to the discomfort and emptiness that BTS had felt when many of their concerts were cancelled due to the pandemic. Although the members had unexpectedly earned considerable free time in this period, the constant pressure to work had led them to produce this track, a song that talks about letting go of stress.

The netizen who made the post also wrote, "They say J-Hope is also super good at old school hip-hop. Each member's contributions to the song match really well, too."

In the comments section, fans agreed that this song is so good that "it might has well have been the title song."

Some other reactions include:

"This song really suits BTS's image too"

"J-Hope is a genius! We love 'Blue & Grey' as well but 'Dis-ease' stole my heart"

"It's definitely my favorite song from the album"

"I can't wait to see the stage"

"The lyrics are so good....like the parts that say 'there are more than 400 different kinds of diseases that one can have in the heart, but there's none that can escape from any one of those'"

"J-Hope is honestly my producer bias from the group"

Do you also have "Dis-ease" on repeat? What is your favorite track from the album?

  1. BTS
  2. Jimin
  3. j-hope
15 2,908 Share 76% Upvoted

5

Vahopeworld22 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Dis-ease is the best song, J-hope did an amazing job as always

Share

5

larissa-rivera191 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

In these times of grief, turmoil, and uncertainty, what I want to hear is something light, upbeat, but also hopeful...so in my opinion Fly To My Room, Dis-ease, and Telepathy gave me the lift I needed. The lyrics in all of these 3 songs resonated best for me. The composition, the transitions, the melody, the amazing vocal ranges, the bridges...each song flowed and climaxed at the right time with the right amount of connotation. Just like Dynamite, these 3 songs gave the same effect/punch. Congratulations BTS!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND