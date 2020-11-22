Fans say the song 'Dis-ease' is one of the most meaningful tracks from BTS's latest album

Fans and netizens are discussing the track "Dis-ease" from BTS's latest album.

On a community forum, a netizen made a post titled 'The song that seems to attract the most attention from BTS's new album'. The song was "Dis-ease", the sixth track from their latest album 'BE'. With the music and lyrics mainly written by J-Hope, the song talks about the meaning of both "disease" and "without (dis-) ease".

According to the fan, the lyrics refer to the discomfort and emptiness that BTS had felt when many of their concerts were cancelled due to the pandemic. Although the members had unexpectedly earned considerable free time in this period, the constant pressure to work had led them to produce this track, a song that talks about letting go of stress.



The netizen who made the post also wrote, "They say J-Hope is also super good at old school hip-hop. Each member's contributions to the song match really well, too."





In the comments section, fans agreed that this song is so good that "it might has well have been the title song."



Some other reactions include:

"This song really suits BTS's image too"

"J-Hope is a genius! We love 'Blue & Grey' as well but 'Dis-ease' stole my heart"

"It's definitely my favorite song from the album"

"I can't wait to see the stage"

"The lyrics are so good....like the parts that say 'there are more than 400 different kinds of diseases that one can have in the heart, but there's none that can escape from any one of those'"

"J-Hope is honestly my producer bias from the group"

Do you also have "Dis-ease" on repeat? What is your favorite track from the album?