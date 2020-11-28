21

ITZY steals the hearts of netizens with their performance at the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'

ITZY stole netizens' hearts with their performance at the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'. 

On November 29 at midnight KST, the group who took home two awards at the '2020 AAA', released a practice video for their performance at the award show. Netizens, of course including MIDZYs, are in awe over their eye-catching and powerful dance moves. 

The 'Asia Artist Awards' recognizes Asian stars not only in the music industry but in film, dramas, variety, and more. You can see the full list of winners here.

Check out their performance practice video above! What do you think?

beomryu17 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

They steal my heart every single time ! Proud to be a midzy and a fan since predebut

-1

hyukki-439 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

My favorite girl group and I predict they will be the next greatest thing.

I want to see JYP hire professional promoter for global expansion..


As for the performance goes, the girls did as best as they could

What I like to see in "live" performances is something that we haven't seen on the MVs

Also they MUST be careful with their vocals. It is very difficult to sing while dancing

I suggest they either change the notes a little for easy chorus or do not dance when it is your part to sing..

Either way they need to be "creative and improvising" on live stage.

I'd use Microphone.

