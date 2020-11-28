ITZY steals the hearts of netizens with their performance at the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'

ITZY stole netizens' hearts with their performance at the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'.

On November 29 at midnight KST, the group who took home two awards at the '2020 AAA', released a practice video for their performance at the award show. Netizens, of course including MIDZYs, are in awe over their eye-catching and powerful dance moves.

The 'Asia Artist Awards' recognizes Asian stars not only in the music industry but in film, dramas, variety, and more. You can see the full list of winners here.

Check out their performance practice video above! What do you think?