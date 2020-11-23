Chinese fans raised 3 million Yuan ($457,000) for BLACKPINK member Lisa's birthday fund

Chinese fans of BLACKPINK are known to raise money in celebration of the members' birthdays.

Earlier this year, Chinese fans have raised 1 million CNY (~151,837 USD) for charity to celebrate Lisa's birthday. For her upcoming birthday in four months, the Chinese fans started early and began raising money.

They have already raised 3 million CNY (~455,512 USD) and there are still four months remaining until Lisa's birthday in March. One fan posted on Twitter that Lisa has become the first and only female K-Pop idol who has a birthday funding surpassing 3 million CNY raised by her fans.

The donation will be made in time with Lisa's birthday, in which the funds will be used for various charity works and public service projects.

#LISA is the FIRST and ONLY female Kpop idol in the history to have a birthday fund surpassing 3 MILLION YUAN ($457,110)



Always be the FIRST and ONLY!!!!! Congrats LISA! We still have more than 4 months until Lisa's birthday. Thank you @LISABar_CN and 57babies!!!#LALISA #리사 pic.twitter.com/3QQazvHpoX — Jade⁰³²⁷ (@kimhanask) November 22, 2020