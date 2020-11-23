NCT fans and TREASURE fans argue on social media over the "Doyoung" hashtag

Recently, there has been a feud between two fandoms on Twitter over a hashtag.

With the new debut of YG Entertainment's rookie group TREASURE, there had to be some changes on Twitter. In both NCT and TREASURE, there are members with the name Doyoung.

Before TREASURE debuted, NCT fans used #DOYOUNG for member Doyoung. However, recently SM Entertainment announced that they will be changing that hashtag to #NCT_DOYOUNG to prevent any confusion with TREASURE member Doyoung.



Since then, there were a few NCT fans who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the change. Fans have claimed that Doyoung had been using the hashtag for NCT's Doyoung for six years. Many NCT fans have been emailing SM Entertainment so that NCT Doyoung could use the hashtag #DOYOUNG again. They claimed the change was too sudden and is causing confusion to fans.

DoYoungBar’s statement regarding Doyoung’s hashtag (NCT’s official Twitter account changed the hashtag from #DOYOUNG to #NCT_DOYOUNG today)



“Hi everyone, this is DoYoungBar.



DOYOUNG has already been used as Doyoung’s Twitter hashtag for 6 years, and it has always accompanied - https://t.co/BGzrvRv7bp — 링 (@nctdaoying) November 23, 2020

TREASURE fans have argued stating, TREASURE's Doyoung also changed his hashtag to #KIM_DOYOUNG in respect to his senior so that NCT's Doyoung can continue using his original hashtag.

TREASURE fans are asking NCT fans not to blame the rookie group member as it is not his fault that SM Entertainment decided to change Doyoung's hashtag.

Treasure's Doyoung changed his # too into #KIM_DOYOUNG to pay respect to his sunbaenim and maybe because of the hashflag but did we drag NCT's Doyoung? NO. did we ask sm to remove this? NO. so pls stop dragging our Doyoung too. :)) pic.twitter.com/SEsi3samDM — 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐠.⚡︎ (@harutots_) November 23, 2020