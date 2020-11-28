18

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej 2 hours ago

GOT7 drop album spoiler for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'

AKP STAFF

GOT7 have dropped their album spoiler for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

The teaser video gives a preview of GOT7's title tracks "Breath" and "Last Piece", "Born Ready", "Special", "Wave", "Waiting for You", "Now I'll Do It", "1+1", "I Mean It", and "We Are Young" from their upcoming fourth full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece', which drops on November 30 KST. The JYP Entertainment group have already released "Breath" as a pre-release track.

Listen to a preview of GOT7's 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' album above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. GOT7
  2. BREATH OF LOVE LAST PIECE
1 1,226 Share 86% Upvoted

0

Sue_E85 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Love it! The boys look GREAT!

Share
Big Bang, GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
10 songs every K-pop fan knows (part 1)
2 days ago   60   46,268

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND