GOT7 drop album spoiler for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'

GOT7 have dropped their album spoiler for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.



The teaser video gives a preview of GOT7's title tracks "Breath" and "Last Piece", "Born Ready", "Special", "Wave", "Waiting for You", "Now I'll Do It", "1+1", "I Mean It", and "We Are Young" from their upcoming fourth full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece', which drops on November 30 KST. The JYP Entertainment group have already released "Breath" as a pre-release track.



Listen to a preview of GOT7's 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' album above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

