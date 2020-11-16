Baek Jong Won's kids hang out with the Do-siblings on 'The Return of Superman' + viewers fall in love with adorable maknae Seeun

On the October 15 broadcast of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman', the Do-siblings Yeonwoo and Hayoung got to hang out with some new friends!

For this episode, 'The Return of Superman's current narrator/actress So Yoo Jin joined Do Kyung Wan, Yeonwoo, and Hayoung on a fun camping trip. So Yoo Jin is also well-known as the wife of Korea's #1 food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won, and this marked the first time ever that the Baek Jong Won-So Yoo Jin couple introduced their three kids on broadcast!

The couple's oldest son Yonghee is 7-years old, the same age as Yeonwoo. The two friends got to know each other by reading educational comic books that Yonghee brought, also spending time with their sisters. The Baek-So couple's second daughter Seohyun is 6-years old and wants to become a chef when she grows up, just like her dad! Finally, the maknae daughter Seeun, 3-years old and born in 2018 just like Hayoung, charmed viewers with her adorable bob hair cut, her dynamic mukbang skills, and more.

Numerous viewers were captivated by Seeun's adorable and vibrant charms, and many requested that Baek Jong Won and So Yoo Jin's children continue to appear on the program!

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' airs every Sunday nights at 9:15 PM KST!

