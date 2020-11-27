BTS, trot singer Lim Young Woong and TWICE top singer brand value rankings for November

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of singers, for the month of November!

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis on data collected between October 27 to November 27, BTS ranks first with 16,394,907 points. Followed behind is trot singer Lim Young Woong with 11,604,907 points, and TWICE at the third place with 9,897,614.

In particular, TWICE saw a 269.21% increase in their points from their positioning this October.

Among top 10 are these groups: NCT, BLACKPINK, IU, Young Tak, Im Chang Jung, (G)I-DLE and MAMAMOO.

Check out the institute’s full data analysis below!