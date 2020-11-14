25

5

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from November 14th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Taemin returned with "IDEA:理想", Ha Sung Woon made a comeback with "Forbidden Island", E'LAST came back with "Tears of Chaos", and TREASURE returned with "MMM". 

As for the winners, BTS, Refund Sisters, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included MAMAMOOMONSTA XAB6IXSECRET NUMBERPark Ji HoonSong Min HoVERIVERYCIXLOONADRIPPINP1Harmony, and Weeekly.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Taemin


==

COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon


==

COMEBACK: E'LAST


==

COMEBACK: TREASURE


===

MAMAMOO


==

MONSTA X


==

AB6IX


==

SECRET NUMBER


==

Park Ji Hoon


==

Song Min Ho


==

VERIVERY


==

CIX


==

LOONA


==

DRIPPIN


==

P1Harmony


==

Weeekly


===

  1. BTS
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
7 1,812 Share 83% Upvoted

1

outlier265 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Is this their 23rd win for Dynamite? That's really awesome!

Share

1

JayW48 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

DYNAMITE Music wins > BWL music show wins!!! CONGRATS BTS ON BREAKING YOUR OWN RECORD!!!!!!!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, NCT U, WayV, NCT 127, NCT Dream
NCT TMI facts you didn't know (Part 2)
3 hours ago   11   5,355

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND