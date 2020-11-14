BTS win #1 + Performances from November 14th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Taemin returned with "IDEA:理想", Ha Sung Woon made a comeback with "Forbidden Island", E'LAST came back with "Tears of Chaos", and TREASURE returned with "MMM".



As for the winners, BTS, Refund Sisters, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, AB6IX, SECRET NUMBER, Park Ji Hoon, Song Min Ho, VERIVERY, CIX, LOONA, DRIPPIN, P1Harmony, and Weeekly.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Taemin







COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon







COMEBACK: E'LAST







COMEBACK: TREASURE







MAMAMOO







MONSTA X







AB6IX







SECRET NUMBER







Park Ji Hoon







Song Min Ho







VERIVERY







CIX







LOONA







DRIPPIN







P1Harmony







Weeekly







