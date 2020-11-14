BTS' V reveals he wanted to see Son Seung Yeon before the end of his life?

BTS' V and Son Seung Yeon addressed an unexpected connection on the latest episode of 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 14th episode dedicated to BTS, Son Seung Yeon expressed her excitement about releasing her first full album in 8 years. She said, "I released my first single in the US, and I think the album will be released as a full package next year."



Son Seung Yeon was even more excited when host Kim Shin Young revealed V had stated he wanted to see the singer. However, when a previous interview clip was played, V had actually stated, "Really want to see her at least once in this life. She's a singer that my hometown friend is looking for."



She responded slightly disappointed, "If it's V's hometown friend, then they're as important as V. I'll invite them to my concert next time."



