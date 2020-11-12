5

BTS, Lee Hyun, Bumzu & more featured in lineup for upcoming '2021 New Year's Eve Live'

BTS, Lee Hyun, Bumzu, and more were featured in the lineup for the upcoming '2021 New Year's Eve Live' concert by Weverse.

According to the final lineup poster below, NU'ESTENHYPENGFriendTXTLee HyunBumzu, and BTS are performing at the upcoming concert to be held on December 31, 2020. The '2021 New Year's Eve Live' will be held online and offline, and online streaming ticket information will be available at a later time.

Stay tuned for updates on '2021 New Year's Eve Live'.

