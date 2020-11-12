9

Posted by germainej

Ailee gives sudden news in wedding dress?

Ailee has given sudden news to fans in a wedding dress.

On November 12, Ailee shared the photo above on Instagram along with the message, "Firstly, I think my beloved Aileeans, who are most likely to be confused. Those who have always believed in me, cared for me, and loved me, I'm sure you'll be surprised by the sudden news. I was so upset that I couldn't tell you, but I can't hide it anymore so I'm telling you this good news."

Fans were shocked to read the singer's post, believing that she was announcing an upcoming marriage. However, she continued, "I filmed a video for my concert today. Were you very surprised? I'm sorry for making fun of you. I love you, and I want to thank you."

Ailee will be holding her nationwide tour 'I Am: Connected' this December. She also dropped her track "When We Were in Love" last month.

일단... 가장 혼란스러울것 같은 우리 사랑하는 에일리언 분들... 항상 저를 믿어주시고 아껴주시고... 사랑해주신 분들에게는 갑작스러운 소식에 많이 놀라실것 같아요... 말씀 드리고 싶어도 그러지 못해서 너무 속상했지만... 더이상은 숨길수가 없어서.. 좋은 소식을 이렇게라도 전해드립니다... 저 오늘... 콘서트 영상 찍었습니다... 많이 놀라셨죠? 영상이 궁금하시면 2020 I AM: Connected 에일리 콘서트 꼭 티케팅 하시고 놀러와 주세요~ 사랑합니다 💕 #놀려서미안해사랑해고마워나오디안감 First of all.. I know this may be a shock to all my loving and caring fans who always believed in me and trusted in me.. I’ve been wanting to share this news for a very long time.... and now I can finally say... Today... I shot my concert videos.. A bit shocking right? If you want to see the video... come join me at the 2020 I AM: Connected Ailee concert~ I love you all💕 #SORRYifooledyou #JK #NOWEDDING #ILOVEYOUTHANKYOU #IMnotGOINGanywhere

ARoberts203
1 hour ago

'They had us in the first half'

mercy2246
1 hour ago

She got me 🤣🤣🤣

Share

