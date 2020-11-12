Ailee gives sudden news in wedding dress?

Ailee has given sudden news to fans in a wedding dress.



On November 12, Ailee shared the photo above on Instagram along with the message, "Firstly, I think my beloved Aileeans, who are most likely to be confused. Those who have always believed in me, cared for me, and loved me, I'm sure you'll be surprised by the sudden news. I was so upset that I couldn't tell you, but I can't hide it anymore so I'm telling you this good news."



Fans were shocked to read the singer's post, believing that she was announcing an upcoming marriage. However, she continued, "I filmed a video for my concert today. Were you very surprised? I'm sorry for making fun of you. I love you, and I want to thank you."



Ailee will be holding her nationwide tour 'I Am: Connected' this December. She also dropped her track "When We Were in Love" last month.



