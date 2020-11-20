BLACKPINK's Jennie is ready for the cold weather as she shows off her casual winter fashion

On November 20, BLACKPINK member Jennie posted two photos on her Instagram account.

Jennie posted two photos along with the caption, "Winter is coming." In the photos, Jennie is seen wearing a simple plaid scarf and a beige sweater. She updated her fans as she showed off her casual winter fashion begin buried in the large fluffy scarf.

Jennie caught the eyes of many netizens as she exuded her luxurious aura and showed off her petite figure in the oversized scarf.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK became the first K-Pop girl group to become a million-seller artist as they sold over a million copies of their first full-length album 'The Album.'