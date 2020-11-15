Big Hit credits their jump in 3rd-quarter earnings to acquiring Pledis Entertainment





Big Hit Entertainment has recorded an increase to its 3rd-quarter earnings.

According to the label, they recorded 190 billion KRW (~171.5 Million USD) in sales, 40 billion KRW in business profits, and revenue of 27.2 billion KRW (~24.56 Million USD). This is a jump of 54%, 73%, and 92% from the same period as last year, respectively. Compared to the 2nd quarter in 2020, it's an increase of 22%, 38%, and 51%, respectively.

Big Hit Entertainment said, "The album sales were solid, and MD sales increased steadily. The acquiring of Pledis Entertainment helped in the profits of our 3rd quarter."

