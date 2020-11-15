14

15

News
Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

Big Hit credits their jump in 3rd-quarter earnings to acquiring Pledis Entertainment

AKP STAFF



Big Hit Entertainment has recorded an increase to its 3rd-quarter earnings.

According to the label, they recorded 190 billion KRW (~171.5 Million USD) in sales, 40 billion KRW in business profits, and revenue of 27.2 billion KRW (~24.56 Million USD). This is a jump of 54%, 73%, and 92% from the same period as last year, respectively. Compared to the 2nd quarter in 2020, it's an increase of 22%, 38%, and 51%, respectively.

Big Hit Entertainment said, "The album sales were solid, and MD sales increased steadily. The acquiring of Pledis Entertainment helped in the profits of our 3rd quarter."

  1. BTS
  2. ENHYPEN
  3. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  4. NU'EST
  5. Seventeen
  6. TXT
  7. BIG HIT LABELS
5 5,750 Share 48% Upvoted

3

Glenn_Fernandez87 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Very thankful that BigHit acquired Pledis, Kinda sad that Pristin disbanded already though :'(

But still SVT and NUEST looks happy now

Share

0

Dennis_Cardinal130 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Sooooo.... can we bring back Pristin now plz n thnx?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND