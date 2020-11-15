Momoland get bright and colorful in 2nd 'Ready or Not' MV teaser

Momoland have dropped their second music video teaser for "Ready or Not".



In the super colorful MV teaser, the girls pop balloons, party on trampolines, and embrace every bright color. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature girl group number with global star Psy having participated as a lyricist.



Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" MV teaser above. Momoland will be coming back on the 17th at 6PM KST.