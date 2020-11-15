2

5

Teaser
Posted by jennywill 28 minutes ago

Momoland get bright and colorful in 2nd 'Ready or Not' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Momoland have dropped their second music video teaser for "Ready or Not".

In the super colorful MV teaser, the girls pop balloons, party on trampolines, and embrace every bright color. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature girl group number with global star Psy having participated as a lyricist.

Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" MV teaser above. Momoland will be coming back on the 17th at 6PM KST.

  1. Momoland
1 353 Share 29% Upvoted

0

notfatndumb-113 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Nancy starting to look like the american trailer trash she truly is. Ewww

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND