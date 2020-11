BoA will be appearing as a special MC on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy'!

This will mark BoA's first variety program appearance in a while, as she prepares for her upcoming 20th anniversary comeback album promotions! Previously, SM Entertainment confirmed that BoA's 20th anniversary album 'Better' will be released on December 1.

'My Little Old Boy' with special MC BoA is expected to air some time in mid-November.