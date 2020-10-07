7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Hyun Bin thanks fans around the world for the birthday messages & meaningful donations

On October 6, actor Hyun Bin greeted fans with a surprise video message!

On this day, Hyun Bin decided to thank the many fans across the world who celebrated his 39th birthday, which occurred back on September 25. 

He said, "Hello. It's been a while. How are you? I came here after wrapping up today's filming for the film 'Bargaining'. I was wondering how I could thank everyone for all of the unique birthday messages and events, and decided to greet you with a video message like this. Thanks to so many fans not just in Korea but all around the world, sending me birthday messages through a variety of unique methods, coming together to make meaningful donations, and also sending over happy wishes to my agency, I celebrated my birthday happier than anyone else. I will continue to work harder so that I can become someone who spreads warmth and happiness to all, just like the warm messages you sent me. Once again, thank you so much, and I hope that you are all staying healthy in the midst of this COVID19 pandemic. I will see you soon. I love you!"

FROM HYUNBIN . 안녕하세요. 오랜만에 인사드리네요. 잘 지내고 계셨나요? ⠀ 저는 교섭 촬영을 잘 마치고 왔습니다. ⠀ 제 생일을 다양한 방법으로 축하해주신 팬 여러분들의 소중한 마음들에 어떻게 감사의 마음을 전할까 하다가 이렇게 영상으로나마 인사를 드립니다. ⠀ 한국 뿐만 아니라 전 세계 각지에서 다양한 방법으로 축하 메세지도 전해주시고 따뜻한 마음을 모아 여러 기부도 해주시고 사무실로도 많은 축하를 보내주셔서 그 누구보다도 행복한 생일을 보낸 것 같습니다. ⠀ 보내주신 소중한 마음처럼 저 역시 행복과 따스함을 나눌 수 있는 배우가 될 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. ⠀ 다시 한번 진심으로 감사드리고 모두 코로나로부터 건강히 잘 지내고 계시길 바랄게요. ⠀ 우리 또 만나요. ⠀ 사랑합니다! ⠀

