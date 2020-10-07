Hyun Bin thanks fans around the world for the birthday messages & meaningful donations

On October 6, actor Hyun Bin greeted fans with a surprise video message!

On this day, Hyun Bin decided to thank the many fans across the world who celebrated his 39th birthday, which occurred back on September 25.

He said, "Hello. It's been a while. How are you? I came here after wrapping up today's filming for the film 'Bargaining'. I was wondering how I could thank everyone for all of the unique birthday messages and events, and decided to greet you with a video message like this. Thanks to so many fans not just in Korea but all around the world, sending me birthday messages through a variety of unique methods, coming together to make meaningful donations, and also sending over happy wishes to my agency, I celebrated my birthday happier than anyone else. I will continue to work harder so that I can become someone who spreads warmth and happiness to all, just like the warm messages you sent me. Once again, thank you so much, and I hope that you are all staying healthy in the midst of this COVID19 pandemic. I will see you soon. I love you!"

