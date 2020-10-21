27

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Wendy joins Lysn's 'Bubble' and shares covers of BTS's "Dynamite", IU's "Someday", and Taeyeon's "Let Me Go"

Recently, Red Velvet fans have become excited as they learned that member Wendy joined the Lysn's Bubble app to connect with fans more.

On October 21, it was announced that Wendy from Red Velvet joined the Bubble app, which is a private messaging app in which fans can communicate with their favorite Korean celebrities. As the announcement was made, Wendy logged in to share her first messages with her fans.

Wendy took the time to connect with fans as she even sang various songs for them.

Fans have been sharing this news on social media such as Twitter and sharing a few of the cover songs that the singer posted on the chatroom. Wendy kindly covered various songs that the fans have requested and posted it on the app herself.

Many other fans shared the cute conversation of Wendy as she talked with her fans through the app for the first time. You can join the Bubble app and connect with Wendy from now on!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Wendy
sejun-the-great670 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Yay! I miss Wendy’s voice so much! I hate SBS for what they did to her!

Eunbean1,467 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Lovely

