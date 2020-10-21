Paulo Coelho, the best-selling author of 'The Alchemist,' praises the Korean drama 'My Mister'

Paulo Coelho, a Brazilian writer famous for his novel 'The Alchemist,' praised the Korean drama 'My Mister,' stating, "It is a flawless description of the human condition."





Paulo Coelho said on his Twitter account on October 18, "WAW! I thought I would not survive to 16 episodes, but it is a flawless description of the human condition."





He continued to praise the drama, "Congrats to the super screenplay, the fantastic director, and the best possible cast."





'My Mister' is a 16-episode Korean drama that aired from March to May in 2018.

The drama follows the story of a 21-year-old young woman enduring the harshness of life and the three brothers who also each endure the weight of the hardships of their own life. These four people meet to comfort each other and heal their wounds. The cast members are Lee Sun Gyun, from the famous movie 'Parasite,' and IU.



Meanwhile, Paulo Coelho is a globally beloved writer whose books have been translated into 82 languages in more than 170 countries worldwide. His works such as "The Alchemist," "Veronica Decides to Die," and "The Pilgrimage" has received much love all across the world.



Paulo Coelho's work explores human beings' inner side, dealing with the essential aspects of life, and makes readers constantly question themselves.



