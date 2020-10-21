Three K-pop albums rank in the top 10 on Oricon's weekly album sales chart including a BTS album from 2014

Recently, three K-pop albums showed up on the Oricon Weekly Album Sales chart in Japan.

These three K-pop albums ranked in the upper tier of the chart as they ranked second, third, and fourth place, respectively. The three albums include NCT's 'NCT 2020: Resonance part 1', which sold 53,459 copies for the week, BTS's second mini-album 'Skool Luv Affair' which sold 37,908 copies for the week, and BLACKPINK's 'The Album' which sold 28,040 copies for the week.

It wasn't a surprise that NCT's and BLACKPINK's album showed up on the top of the chart since the two albums were released this month. However, it was a surprise that BTS's second mini-album released back in 2014, showed up and ranked third overall.

BTS's mini-album 'Skool Luv Affair' is enjoying a resurgence as it seems the Japanese netizens are revisiting the boy group's album as they rise higher in popularity with the announcement of their upcoming new album 'BE.'