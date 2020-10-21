Three K-pop albums rank in the top 10 on Oricon's weekly album sales chart including a BTS album from 2014

Recently, three K-pop albums showed up on the Oricon Weekly Album Sales chart in Japan.
These three K-pop albums ranked in the upper tier of the chart as they ranked second, third, and fourth place, respectively. The three albums include NCT's 'NCT 2020: Resonance part 1', which sold 53,459 copies for the week, BTS's second mini-album 'Skool Luv Affair' which sold 37,908 copies for the week, and BLACKPINK's 'The Album' which sold 28,040 copies for the week.
It wasn't a surprise that NCT's and BLACKPINK's album showed up on the top of the chart since the two albums were released this month. However, it was a surprise that BTS's second mini-album released back in 2014, showed up and ranked third overall.
BTS's mini-album 'Skool Luv Affair' is enjoying a resurgence as it seems the Japanese netizens are revisiting the boy group's album as they rise higher in popularity with the announcement of their upcoming new album 'BE.'
Log in to comment