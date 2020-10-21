Two individuals who were present on the set of a male K-Pop idol's filming schedule test positive for COVID19

According to media outlet reports on October 22, two individuals present at a filming set involving a male K-Pop idol have tested positive for COVID19.

On this day, North Jeolla Province recorded a total of 160 new COVID19 cases, including two individuals who revealed that they were affiliated with a male idol's filming set.

The two individuals were notified of their potential contact with other COVID19 carriers in the middle of filming and left the set to receive testing. Shortly afterward, the two tested positive.

The region's disease prevention and control authorities will be mapping out these potential carriers' routes soon.

