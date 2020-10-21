10

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Two individuals who were present on the set of a male K-Pop idol's filming schedule test positive for COVID19

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on October 22, two individuals present at a filming set involving a male K-Pop idol have tested positive for COVID19. 

On this day, North Jeolla Province recorded a total of 160 new COVID19 cases, including two individuals who revealed that they were affiliated with a male idol's filming set. 

The two individuals were notified of their potential contact with other COVID19 carriers in the middle of filming and left the set to receive testing. Shortly afterward, the two tested positive. 

The region's disease prevention and control authorities will be mapping out these potential carriers' routes soon. 

  1. misc.
5 5,665 Share 100% Upvoted

5

monteenee27 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

i hope they get better and they get as low as 160 cases? america could never

Share

1 more reply

2

edwardk15 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Is it Jaehyun's ? I hope those 2 people get well soon, and hopefully didn't spread it.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND