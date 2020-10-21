Netizens have mixed feeling about IZ*ONE's pictorial in the November edition of Vogue Magazine

Korean netizens have been having mixed feelings and opinions about IZ*ONE's recent pictorial.

On October 21st, Vogue Korea unveiled the pictorial of members Chaewon, Yuri, Min Joo, and Won Young. Vogue Korea released the lovely beauty pictorial of the members stating, "The beautiful girls of IZ*ONE girls who are in full bloom, breaking the formalities and the framework."





Vogue Korea posted a short clip on their Instagram page and showed the snippet of the pictorial they mentioned. However, the concept of the pictorial has been up for discussion as some Korean netizens are saying that the concept is a bit hard to understand.





The girls of the idol group pose in front of the camera with various looks such as messy hair and glitter on their faces. The pictorial is artistically expressed as it differs from the usual beauty pictorial. The girls are given styles that are outside of the box of typical pictorials for female idol group members.

However, many netizens have commented on an online community expressing their disapproval for the concept. They have stated the concept of the pictorial is odd and also overshadows the beauty of the four members of IZ*ONE. Still, there are some netizens who say this pictorial is different from all the others so brings a fresh new vibe.

Netizens' Comments:

"I don't know about this one..."

"Why would they do this with these pretty girls."



"Doesn't matter if it's high-fashion or not. It looks messy."



"This is too much. Does the stylist of Vogue Korea have ill-feelings against IZ*ONE? lol"



"I can't even laugh. This is so strange."



"I was so surprised to see this. They're so pretty but why would they do this?"



"I think this is different so I like it."



"Won Young looks okay."



"I think they look good in the video."





