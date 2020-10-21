4

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Netizens have mixed feeling about IZ*ONE's pictorial in the November edition of Vogue Magazine

AKP STAFF

Korean netizens have been having mixed feelings and opinions about IZ*ONE's recent pictorial.

On October 21st, Vogue Korea unveiled the pictorial of members Chaewon, Yuri, Min Joo, and Won Young. Vogue Korea released the lovely beauty pictorial of the members stating, "The beautiful girls of IZ*ONE girls who are in full bloom, breaking the formalities and the framework."

#VoguePictures 장난기 가득한 웃음, 뾰로통한 입술, 거칠고 짙은 눈썹, 사람을 기분 좋게 끌어당기는 여유. 격식과 틀을 깨고 만개한 ‘아이즈원(@official_izone)’ 소녀들의 아름다운 나날💞 채원, 유리, 민주, 원영의 색다른 뷰티 화보는 <보그> 11월호에서 확인하세요✨ - beauty editor ZOOHYUN LEE, JUYEON WOO fashion editor HYUNJI NAM film SEHYUNG LEE hair EUNYOUNG CHOI makeup KAYOUNG OH nail MISUNG LIM prop HYEWON YOO - Look to #VogueKorea’s November issue for a beauty editorial featuring #IZONE’s #Chaewon, #Yuri, #Minju and #Wonyoung. #Vogue

Vogue Korea posted a short clip on their Instagram page and showed the snippet of the pictorial they mentioned. However, the concept of the pictorial has been up for discussion as some Korean netizens are saying that the concept is a bit hard to understand.

The girls of the idol group pose in front of the camera with various looks such as messy hair and glitter on their faces. The pictorial is artistically expressed as it differs from the usual beauty pictorial. The girls are given styles that are outside of the box of typical pictorials for female idol group members.

However, many netizens have commented on an online community expressing their disapproval for the concept. They have stated the concept of the pictorial is odd and also overshadows the beauty of the four members of IZ*ONE. Still, there are some netizens who say this pictorial is different from all the others so brings a fresh new vibe.

Netizens' Comments

"I don't know about this one..."

"Why would they do this with these pretty girls."

"Doesn't matter if it's high-fashion or not. It looks messy."

"This is too much. Does the stylist of Vogue Korea have ill-feelings against IZ*ONE? lol"

"I can't even laugh. This is so strange."

"I was so surprised to see this. They're so pretty but why would they do this?"

"I think this is different so I like it."

"Won Young looks okay."

"I think they look good in the video."


SICA.love474 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Is this one of those avant-garde or high fashion thing that no one understands? Besides the styling, the angles and closeness seems uncomfortable.

thekey765 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

It's a halloween special.

