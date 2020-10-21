ATEEZ to star in a new KakaoTV reality, 'ATEEZ Fever Road'

ATEEZ will be returning with a new reality series, coming to KakaoTV later this month!

Titled 'ATEEZ Fever Road', the reality series takes inspiration from ATEEZ's story universe and challenges the members to embark on an adventure, full of various missions. The series consists of eight 15-minute episodes, premiering this October 26 at 12 PM KST and airing every Mondays and Thursdays for 4 weeks.

Particularly on 'ATEEZ Fever Road', the members will work together to solve a mystery left behind by a stranger from 2 years ago. Fans can look forward to some never-before-revealed hints regarding ATEEZ's story universe, plus a continuation of the group's 'Diary Film' story which began with their most recent album, 'Zero: Fever Part.1'.

Don't miss 'ATEEZ Fever Road', coming next week!