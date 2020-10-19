AB6IX transform into members of royalty in 'Salute' concept photos

AB6IX have transformed into stunning royalty in their newest set of comeback concept photos!

For this comeback, AB6IX went for a regal and majestic style in velvet military uniforms, fitting in perfectly with the classic European furniture and decor of their background. Together, the four members give off the mood of four royal princes!

AB6IX's full comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Salute' is coming up this November 2 at 6 PM KST. Until then, look forward to even more captivating teasers from the boys!



